Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize Pure Heroin Worth Rs 38 Cr

Approximately Rs 38 crores worth of heroin was seized in a major joint drug haul on Wednesday in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles informed through their official X handle.
According to the post on X, a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police ended in a massive success as they managed to seize over five kilograms of heroin.
The official figures were recorded around 5,394 grams of Heroin No 4, one of the purest quality of the narcotic substance, which was estimated to be worth around Rs 37.75 crores.
The anti-narcotic operation was carried out in the general area of Melbuk Road Junction in Zokhawthar which falls in the Champhai district of Mizoram.
During the operation, an individual was also apprehended by the joint team, the post further mentioned.
"ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES HUGE HAUL OF HEROIN WORTH 37.75 CRORES #AssamRifles alongwith @mizorampolice recovered Heroin No 4 weighing 5394 gram worth Rupees 37.75 Crores in general area Melbuk Road Junction, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram on 06 March 2024 and apprehended one individual," the post on X read.