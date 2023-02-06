Mizoram Assembly Likely to Pass Resolution Opposing Uniform Civil Code

Mizoram assembly is expected to pass a resolution opposing Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Home Minister Lalchamliana would move an official resolution opposing the UCC during the upcoming budget session, which commences on Tuesday, an official said.

Last week, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had opposed the offer to implement UCC in the country. They said that it would take necessary measures to pass a resolution opposing the UCC during the budget session.

Few days back, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the upper house that they have taken no decision on implementing the UCC in the country as of now.

In a written reply to question by Mizoram's Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena, the Union Law Minister said that the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to the UCC.

As the term of the 21st Law Commission had ended in 2018, the matter might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission, Rijiju had said.