Mizoram Assembly Polls: Churches, NGOs Appeal EC to Reschedule Counting Date

Ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram, churches, civil society groups and political parties in the state have reportedly appealed the Election Commission to reschedule the date for counting of votes.
Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to be held on November 7 and counting of the votes is set for December 3, which is a Sunday.
According to sources, the people of Mizoram have rejected the counting date because counting is scheduled on Sunday, the day when all people of the state go to church for prayers.
While speaking to ANI, Lalchung Nunga, a Retired Pastor and Member of Mizoram Church leaders committee said, "The people of Mizoram along with the churches, NGOs, and political parties have rejected the counting date because counting is scheduled on Sunday and on Sunday all the people of Mizoram go to church for prayer, it is a very sacred day of Christians."
However, sources said that the EC has not agreed to the request.
As per reports, last month a church body, political parties and NGOs had also jointly written to the EC requesting it to reschedule the counting date, which is scheduled to take place on December 3.
On the other hand, campaigning for the elections ended in the state on Sunday evening.