Mizoram Awaits Election Results: Regional Parties MNF and ZPM in Contention for Govt Formation

Following a saffron surge that swept through the Hindi heartland, securing decisive mandates for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, and witnessing the Congress reclaiming Telangana from the BRS, attention has now shifted to the Northeast, particularly Mizoram, which is set to unveil its electoral mandate on Monday.
The counting process in the diminutive Northeastern state, originally scheduled for December 3 alongside four other states, was postponed by a day in response to representations made to the Election Commission by civil society groups.
These representations underscored the significance of a religious day in the Christian-majority state, prompting the Election Commission, on November 29, to officially announce the deferment of the vote counting in Mizoram to Monday.
Four prominent contenders are vying for victory in Mizoram, where voters cast their ballots on November 7 to elect the 40-member legislative assembly. The contenders include the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP.
On the eve of the counting, Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial candidate of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) contesting from the Serchhip constituency, expressed confidence in his party's potential to establish a 'stable' government in the state. He emphasized the reliability of exit poll predictions, released on Thursday, which, according to him, pointed overwhelmingly in favor of the ZPM. Lalduhoma asserted, "All the exit poll results point towards us. We do not need any other political party."
Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar confirmed on Sunday that all arrangements and preparations for the vote counting in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed.
Exit poll projections suggest that the two regional players, MNF and ZPM, are in contention to form the government in Mizoram. Most predictions indicate an advantage for the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, while acknowledging the possibility of a hung assembly.
The Mizoram assembly elections, with 40 seats at stake, took place on November 7. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) faced formidable challenges from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.
In response to the deferment of the vote counting in Mizoram, Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas stated that the Election Commission accommodated the request of social organizations and political parties, recognizing that "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers."
Meanwhile, a day prior to the vote counting, Chief Minister Zoramthanga participated in prayers at the Zarkawt Presbyterian Church. Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial candidate of ZPM, also attended special prayers at a church in the Aizawl district on Sunday.