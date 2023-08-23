Mizoram Bridge Collapse: PMO, Railways Ministry Announces Ex-gratia to Kin of Deceased

Earlier on Wednesday morning, at least 17 labourers reportedly died while several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram. The incident was reported at around 10 am while construction was underway at the bridge located near Sairang, about 21 kms from Aizawl.

According to reports, several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 of them were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.