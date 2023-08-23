Mizoram Bridge Collapse: PMO, Railways Ministry Announces Ex-gratia to Kin of Deceased

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the tragic under-construction railway bridge collapse incident in Mizoram.
On the other hand, Rs 50,000 each would also be provided to the injured persons, announced the PMO.
A tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the tweet further read.
Meanwhile, the Railways Ministry also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for those deceased and Rs 2 lakhs to those who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, “Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.”
Earlier on Wednesday morning, at least 17 labourers reportedly died while several others were injured after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram. The incident was reported at around 10 am while construction was underway at the bridge located near Sairang, about 21 kms from Aizawl.
According to reports, several labourers are feared trapped as over 35-40 of them were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred.