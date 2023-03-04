Mizoram: Chapchar Kut Celebrated After Two Years of Pandemic

The grand celebration of Chapchar Kut began in all parts of Mizoram with fanfare and cultural fervor on Friday.

The celebration comes after a two year pandemic break. Chapchar Kut is the most important and biggest festival of the Mizos, which is celebrated in March after completion of most arduous task of Jhum operation.

In between the cultural fervour, thousands of people from different walks of life, dressed in traditional attires thronged Lammual or Assam Rifles ground here to celebrate the first day of the festival, which witness different cultural hues and traditional dances.

The G20 delegates also took part in Chapchar Kut festival. Addressing the people on the occassion of 'Chapchar Kut' here as ‘Kut Pa’ or father of the festival, Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged the Mizos across the globe to unite to achieve the festival's theme 'Zofate inpumkhatna' (Unification of the Zo people). He also extended his invitation to the refugees from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Mizoram in celebrating the state's biggest festival.

Meanwhile, the CM also expressed his appreciation to the ambassadors of G20 in joining the celebration and further invited them to visit again in the future to celebrate the event. Cheraw Kan or bamboo dance was performed by 90 branches of the YMA in a grand sight. Many cultural items and folksongs recalling the history and traditions of Mizos, were also performed.

“Chhawnghnawh”, a preChristian custom of stuffing boiled eggs into each other’s mouths was also revived in the festival. Besides Zo brothers from Northeast, Myanmar and Bangladesh, Business20 Delegates and other tourist from the country and abroad attended the cultural event.