Mizoram Urges Citizens to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

Mizoram health officials on Tuesday urged everyone to adhere to covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask, social distancing and hand washing.

According to reports, a meeting of health officials was held following the scare of new variant which is now spreading in various countries.

The health officials directed all hospitals in the state to carefully screen people having covid-19 symptoms and the common cold (influenza) to ensure that more samples are tested.

Earlier on that day, mock drill was conducted in all government hospitals after Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced nationwide mock drill.