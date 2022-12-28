Assam: Satradhikar Held for Killing Co-Worker in Nazira

In a shocking incident, Deka Satradhikar killed his co-worker with an axe in Assam’s Nazira on Wednesday.
According to sources, the incident took place at Duramari Satra in Nirmoliya village where the deceased, identified as Joynath Bora aged 70-year-old, was killed by the Deka Satradhikar.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the Satradhikar, identified as Pranjal Mahanta.
The reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained
Further details awaited.
Last Monday, a youth hailing from Tinsukia was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate in southwest Delhi.
The accused was identified as Binay Lama. He allegedly killed his roommate identified as Resham Kumar following a brawl between them.
As per reports, Binay was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.
According to the police, on December 12, Resham Kumar was declared dead by the doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital. During inquiry, it was revealed that abrasion wounds were there on his face and neck.