Assam: Satradhikar Held for Killing Co-Worker in Nazira

In a shocking incident, Deka Satradhikar killed his co-worker with an axe in Assam’s Nazira on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Duramari Satra in Nirmoliya village where the deceased, identified as Joynath Bora aged 70-year-old, was killed by the Deka Satradhikar.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the Satradhikar, identified as Pranjal Mahanta.

The reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained

Further details awaited.