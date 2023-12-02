Mizoram Counting Day Preps: 13 Centres, Nearly 4000 Personnel Assigned
Extensive preparations are underway for a smooth process after the Election Commission of India (ECI) rescheduled the vote counting for Mizoram's assembly elections to December 4. The state election department assured that all arrangements are in place for the counting scheduled on Monday
The decision to shift the counting day from December 3 was announced by the ECI, citing numerous representations from various quarters within the state. Mizoram's Chief Electoral Officer's office revealed that counting will occur in 13 centers across the state with 40 counting halls, encompassing 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables.
Approximately 4000 personnel will be engaged in the counting process, as stated by the state election department. Mizoram's DGP, Anil Shukla, affirmed that all necessary measures have been implemented to ensure an incident-free counting day.
The Mizoram assembly polls, held on November 7, witnessed a voter turnout of 80.66%. Exit polls suggest a tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a scenario echoed by political observers. Both regional parties remain optimistic about securing an absolute majority to establish the next government in Mizoram.
"We are very much confident that ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," stated ZPM Working President K Sapdanga, who contested from Aizawl North-III constituency.
MNF, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ZPM led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while the BJP participated in only 23 seats in the state.