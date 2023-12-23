Mizoram: Huge Heroin Consignment Worth Over Rs 18 Lakh Seized
A huge consignment of heroin estimated to worth over Rs 18 lakhs was seized in Mizoram, reports on Saturday claimed.
According to the initial reports, a joint operation carried out by Mizoram Police and the special task force led to the major narcotic bust.
Based on specific inputs, the officials intercepted a vehicle coming from Champhai. Upon searching the vehicle, the herion was found wrapped in as many as 30 woolen blankets being transported.
Officials seized at least 50 soap cases filled with heroin during the search operation. The package was meant for a woman named Laldingpui a resident of Lunglei, the officials mentioned.
According to the officials, the seized consignment was weighed to be around 601.14 grams of heroin. They estimated the heroin consignment to worth Rs 18,03,420.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested the woman named Laldingpui in connection with the matter and legal proceedings have been initiated against all accused.
Further details are awaited.