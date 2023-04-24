Mizoram: Narcotics, Banned Substances Worth Crores Seized In Joint Op

In a massive bust, narcotics and other illegal substances worth crores was seized on Monday by Assam Rifles personnel and Mizoram Police.

As per initial reports, the joint operation was carried out at Folkland in the Veng region of capital Aizawl in Mizoram today during which the massive bust was made.

Officials informed that the seizure contained narcotic tablets, foreign liquor and Burmese areca nuts.

According to information received, as many as 14,600 narcotic tablets worth around Rs 3 crores was seized during the operation.

Along with the tablets, officials detained one person on charges of smuggling. He was identified as Liyan Sithanga.

Subsequently, during another operation at Murlen village in Mizoram, a huge quantity of Burmese areca nuts was seized. Officials informed that they seized as many as 240 sacks of the illegal substance.

Elsewhere, another 499 sacks of Burmese areca nuts was seized from Folkland in Aizawl, said officials.

The seized areca nuts were estimated to be worth around Rs 4.50 crores, they added.

In addition to that, another 144 cartons of foreign-made liquor was seized from Mizoram’s Champhai district. The seizure was worth another Rs 4.50 lakhs, informed officials.

It may be noted that earlier on March 30, 2023, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 235 cases of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 crore at Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar, in Mizroram’s Champhai district in yet another haul.

A combined team of of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force carried out a joint operation and seized the foreign cigarettes.

According to information received, the team recovered the items, which were dumped in the general area of Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar Border.

Later, the seized consignment was handed to Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.

Recently, Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 39.20 lakh in Tlangsam area of Champhai.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs department launched an operation and recovered the illegal consignment.

The approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 39.20 lakh.