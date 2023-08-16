Assam: Counterfeit Gold Trader Arrested In Lakhimpur

Counterfeit gold trade has become a major issue in Assam and such operations have been found particularly rampant in the Lakhimpur district of the state.
Even super cop Anand Mishra has been unable to bring counterfeit gold trading operations down in Lakhimpur. As he puts such traders behind bars one after the other, new operators spring out everyday.
This time around, Lakhimpur Police carried out operations at Bongalmora and Naoboicha late last night, officials informed against fake gold traders.
During the operation, police arrested one counterfeit gold trader from Number 1 Ahmedpur. He was identified by officials as one Miraj Ali.
While interrogating him, officials came across a fresh lead and based on his confession, carried out a raid at Mohghuli in Naoboicha.
The raid was conducted at the residence of Nasim Uddin by Bongalmora and Naoboicha Police.
During the raid, officials came across a boat-shaped item and Rs 50,000 in cash. Upon further testing the material, it turned out to be fake gold, said officials.