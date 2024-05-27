Mizoram

Mizoram Police Seize Massive Heroin Haul Worth Crores

With an estimated market value of Rs 1,06,41,000, this seizure marks a major blow to the narcotics trade in the region.
In a significant breakthrough in their ongoing anti-drug efforts, Mizoram Police intercepted a motorcycle transporting a staggering amount of heroin.

A total of 3.547 kilograms of the illicit substance were confiscated, cleverly concealed within 311 soap boxes. With an estimated market value of Rs 1,06,41,000, this seizure marks a major blow to the narcotics trade in the region.

Adding to the success of the operation, police officials arrested a supplier from Myanmar believed to be connected to the trafficking ring.

