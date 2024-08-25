Mizoram Police Seize Rs 2.25 Crore in Myanmar Currency, Arrest 6 Smugglers

A significant cache of Myanmar currency has been seized by the Assam Rifles and Mizo police in Champai district, Mizoram, near the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday night.
Acting on intelligence reports, the raiding team conducted searches on two vehicles in Mualkawi and uncovered Myanmar currency totaling Rs 2.25 crore.
The operation focused on combating illegal foreign exchange trafficking, resulted in the seizure of currency worth approximately Rs 93.10 lakh in Indian rupees.
The authorities have arrested six individuals involved in the illegal currency laundering operation. These suspects are now facing charges related to foreign currency smuggling.
In addition to the cash, two vehicles used in the trafficking operation have also been seized.