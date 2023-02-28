Mizoram Police Wins Trophy at All India Police Badminton Championship 2022-23

The Mizoram Police won 2nd position at All India Police Badminton Championship 2022- 23. The competition was organized in Chandigarh between 20th and 24th February, 2023. They bagged the Medal and Trophy for Mizoram. CRPF bagged 1st position.

As many as 410 players and 150 female badminton players across the country attended at All India Police Badminton Championship.

Mizoram Police won the championship as the following categories: 1). Team Championship – SILVER : HC (Opr) Lalmuanawma, HC (Opr) Samuel Lalnunmawia, Const. Lalawmpuia and Const. Johny Lalhlimpuia.

2). Gazetted Officer - Mens Double - GOLD: C.Lalruatkima, MPS & Lalzahawma, DDA.

3). 50+ Open Double - GOLD : ASI (Ftr) Lalthanzuala & Hav. R.Lalmuankima - SILVER : Zosangliana, MPS & SI.K.Lalhmachhuana.

4). 50+ Men Single - GOLD : ASI(Ftr) Lalthanzuala.

5). Gazetted Officer - 50 Mens Double - GOLD : C.Lalzahngova, MPS & Zosangliana, MPS - SILVER : Ruatsanga Ralte, MPS & K.Laltluangliana, MPS.

6). 45+ Men Single - SILVER : SI.K.Lalhmachhuana.

7). Mens Open Double - BRONZE : HC (Opr) Lalmuanawma & HC (Opr) Samuel Lalnunmawia.

8). Gazetted Officer - 45 Mens Double - BRONZE : K.Laltluangliana, MPS & Zosangliana,MPS.

9). Gazetted Officer - 45+ Mens Double - BRONZE : C. Lalzahngova, MPS & Ruatsanga Ralte, MPS. 10). Gazetted Officer - Open Singles - BRONZE : C.Lalruatkima, MPS.