Myanmar Army Plane Crash-Lands in Mizoram, Injuring Six

At least six people were injured after a Myanmar Army plane crash-landed at Mizoram's Lengpui airport on Tuesday morning.
As per reports, there were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft.
All the injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram director general of police said.
Initial reports indicated that the aircraft had arrived to pick up Myanmar Army personnel who entered India recently and suffered damage after veering off the runway at Lengpui airport.
The incident took place on the same day that an Assam Rifles official announced that India had returned 184 soldiers from Myanmar to their own country after they had fled to Mizoram last week after engaging in gunfire with an ethnic insurgent organization.
A total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers entered Mizoram last week, with 184 returning on Monday, according to an official. They were carried by Myanmar airforce planes from Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe in neighbouring Rakhine state, she claimed.
The remaining 92 soldiers will be deported on Tuesday, she said.
On January 17, Myanmarese forces reached Bandukbanga hamlet, located at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, carrying rifles and ammunition and approached the Assam Rifles.
They escaped to Mizoram after their camp was assaulted and captured by rebels from the 'Arakan Army'.
The Myanmarese soldiers were brought to the adjacent Assam Rifles camp in Parva, and the most of them were later relocated to Lunglei, according to the official.
Since then, they have been under the Assam Rifles' surveillance, according to the officer. These 276 soldiers were brought to Aizawl on Saturday and Sunday for transfer to Myanmar from the Lengpui airport.
The force, led by a colonel, consists of 36 officers and 240 lower-rank men, according to officials.
They reported that 359 soldiers had already been returned to their own nation.
In November last year, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters transported 104 Myanmar army men from various locations in Mizoram to the border town of Moreh in Manipur, where they were eventually repatriated. Earlier this month, Myanmar air force planes returned 255 soldiers through Lengpui airport.
It is to be noted that the state of Mizoram in India shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar.