New BG Line Between Bhairabi and Hortoki Set to Transform Mizoram’s Rail Connectivity

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Sumeet Singhal, has granted authorization for the operation of freight and passenger trains on the newly laid 16.725 km broad gauge (BG) line between Bhairabi and Hortoki, effective.
This approval follows the CRS's statutory inspection of the section at the end of July. The Bhairabi-Hortoki stretch is a part of the larger 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang new rail line project, aimed at improving connectivity in Mizoram.
Train operations through the newly laid section have been sanctioned at a maximum speed of 75 km/h after successful inspections and speed trials. The line will facilitate the transportation of both freight and passengers, enhancing overall traffic flow in the region.
The Bhairabi-Hortoki section features 20 major and 27 minor bridges, along with three road over bridges, one road under bridge, and 13 tunnels. Constructed in seismic zone V with an annual average rainfall of over 2,000 mm, the section has been designed to support speeds of up to 100 km/h on the mainline and 30 km/h on loop lines. The track includes a significant number of curved sections, with 27.03% of the route comprising curves. Modern safety measures, such as electronic interlocking and a MACL signal system, have been installed along with a fiber-optic communication system and VHF for station communication. The Hortoki Railway Station has been upgraded with new foot overbridges, waiting halls, covered platforms, and separate toilets for men and women.
The broader Bhairabi-Sairang project involves complex terrain, including the construction of 12.8 km of tunnels and numerous bridges. Notably, the tallest pier of the project, Pier P-4 of Bridge No. 196, stands 104 meters tall, significantly higher than the Qutub Minar. Four stations will serve this route: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.
Upon completion, this rail project is expected to significantly boost connectivity for Mizoram, enhance local industries, and promote tourism. Additionally, it will reduce travel time between Mizoram and Assam, lower transportation costs, and ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the region.