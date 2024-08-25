New BG Line Between Bhairabi and Hortoki Set to Transform Mizoram’s Rail Connectivity

The Bhairabi-Hortoki section features 20 major and 27 minor bridges, along with three road over bridges, one road under bridge, and 13 tunnels. Constructed in seismic zone V with an annual average rainfall of over 2,000 mm, the section has been designed to support speeds of up to 100 km/h on the mainline and 30 km/h on loop lines. The track includes a significant number of curved sections, with 27.03% of the route comprising curves. Modern safety measures, such as electronic interlocking and a MACL signal system, have been installed along with a fiber-optic communication system and VHF for station communication. The Hortoki Railway Station has been upgraded with new foot overbridges, waiting halls, covered platforms, and separate toilets for men and women.