Tripura Floods: Railway Stations Turned into Shelters, Assam Rifles Lead Relief Efforts

In response to severe weather and continuous rainfall in Tripura, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and Assam Rifles personnel have been actively working to address the safety and needs of those affected.
On August 21, 2024, Loco Pilot R. N. Kumar and Assistant Loco Pilot Surajit Debnath averted a potential disaster while operating Train 05676 UP Dharmanagar - Agartala Passenger Special.
The train, carrying approximately 1,000 passengers, was traveling slowly through the Baramura hill ranges when the crew detected an obstruction on the tracks at KM 149/02, about 33 km from Agartala.
They swiftly applied the emergency brake, halting the train approximately 100 meters before reaching the landslide debris, which included mud and fallen trees. The incident occurred around 10:00 AM, and the team promptly informed their superiors.
Additionally, Train 13174 Kanchanjungha Express was halted at KM 146/8 due to a fallen tree blocking the tracks between Teliamura and Jirania stations.
Amid the floods, several railway stations, including Udaipur, have become crucial shelters for displaced individuals. N.F. Railway authorities have provided necessary assistance at these stations, including 24x7 drinking water, clean waiting rooms, and toilets. The railways are committed to supporting flood-affected individuals until conditions improve.
N.F. Railway in a statement has informed that they are taking stringent measures to ensure safe train operations in light of landslides near the tracks. “Trains are monitored and operated with speed restrictions, and loco pilots, guards, and trackmen are on high alert for any trackside disturbances,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles have launched four rescue columns across Tripura, including East Kanchanbari, Kumarghat, Unakoti district, Amarpur, Bishalgarh, and Sepahijala district. On August 22, 2024, Assam Rifles personnel received urgent information about women trapped on the roofs of submerged houses in Bishalgarh. Riflewomen swiftly responded, rescuing the stranded individuals, transporting them to relief camps, and providing essential supplies.
To date, over 750 people have been evacuated across the state.