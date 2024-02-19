One Apprehended With Huge Cache of Explosives in Mizoram

Security forces in Mizoram averted a major tragedy by recovering and seizing a huge quantity of explosive materials.
Troopers of the Assam Rifles in an operation seized a huge cache of explosives and detonators from a TATA YODHA vehicle numbered MZ01Y6016 in Aizwal city of Mizoram on Monday.
As many as 16,500 detonators were recovered from 165 packets. A total of 100 detonators were present in each packet. Along with that 993cm Safety Fuze were also recovered from the vehicle.
It may be mentioned, that one smuggler named Lalrunmawia aged 33 hailing from Aizwal was arrested in the operations, reports said.