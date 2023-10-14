Rahul Gandhi to Visit Poll-Bound Mizoram on Oct 16

As campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections is at its peak in northeastern state of Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the state on October 16.
According to Pratidin’s team on ground in Mizoram, Rahul Gandhi will join an around 2 km long ‘padayatra’. He is also slated to interact with the general public during the walk.
Notably, the Congress leader’s visit to the state just before the elections will definitely strengthen the party and also boost the election campaign.
On the other hand, our team on ground also informed that, on October 14, the Indian National Congress party will organize an election rally in the state.
Elections for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram are set to be held on November 7. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.