Rain Lashes Parts of Northeast; Mizoram Records Heaviest Showers at 13 cm

Widespread rainfall continued to drench several parts of the Northeast on Friday, with Mizoram recording the heaviest downpour. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, Chawngte in Mizoram received 13 cm of rain, the highest in the region during the last 24 hours.

Other major rainfall figures include Khawzawl (9 cm), Bagafa (9 cm), Kolasib (9 cm), Sunpura (6 cm) and Dullavcherra (6 cm), the IMD said in its daily report.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places across Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, while many areas of Assam and Manipur also witnessed showers. A few parts of Arunachal Pradesh recorded light rain.

Day temperatures remained near normal across most northeastern states but were appreciably below normal over Nagaland and Tripura. Night temperatures were largely stable, though slightly above normal in parts of Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.

Forecast: More Showers Ahead

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Mizoram and isolated rainfall over Nagaland and Tripura in the next 24 hours. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Mizoram on Saturday.

On Sunday, the IMD warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain at isolated locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

Moderate rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through the next few days, while no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely across the region.

Guwahati Weather

In Guwahati, the sky will remain partly cloudy with haze, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 32°C and 24°C, respectively. Light rain or a thundershower is possible in one or two spells over the next week, according to the IMD forecast.

