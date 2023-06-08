Mizoram: Security Forces Apprehend US, Canadian Nationals

The security forces in India apprehended at least four foreign nationals, two Americans and two Canadians, who were reportedly trying to cross Myanmar border from India.
According to reports, the foreign nationals were apprehended six months ago at the border district of Champhai in Mizoram.
The government authorities, after questioning, instructed them to return to New Delhi from where had arrived in Mizoram.
A government official informed that all of them admitted they wanted to cross over to Myanmar.
The apprehended Canadian national emigrated from Myanmar’s Chin State to Canada several years ago due to which it is likely that they were on a visit to their native villages or towns.
Meanwhile, the two American nationals apprehended are not originally from Myanmar. A government official said, “It is quite likely that the duo has contacts with Myanmar expatriates in the U.S. Perhaps, they were advised to reach a certain point along the border from where they might have been taken to some places in Myanmar.”