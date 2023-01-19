Three Held With Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 2 crores in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

Acting on specific information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department launched an operation in Aizawl and recovered 40 soap cases containing heroin in Lunglei Road.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 2,51,50,000.

According to information, three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Later, the seized consignment along with the arrested individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

Recently, a massive consignment of illicit heroin worth over Rs 5 crore was seized by police in Mizoram.

The heroin was recovered from a truck that was intercepted for routine check. It was packed inside 89 soap boxes, police informed, adding that the weight of the consignment was a whopping 1,151 kilograms.

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is said to be Rs 5.8 crores.