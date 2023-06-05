Two Arrested With 44 Kg Pangolin Scales at Mizoram-Myanmar Border

A team of Assam Rifles seized a huge quantity of pangolin scales on the Mizoram-Myanmar border near Melbuk, reports emerged on Monday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force carried out an operation in Melbuk area in which they recovered 44kg of pangolin scales, sources informed.
The pangolin scales were being transported from Aizawl to Zokhawthar. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is suspected to be Rs. 44 lakhs.
Meanwhile, two persons, identified as Lalmuankima and Isaac, were arrested for alleged smuggling of pangolin scales and were later handed over to the customs officials in Zokhawthar.
It may be mentioned that pangolin scales are made of keratin, the material that makes up fingernails, hair and horn, however, like rhino, there is no proven medicinal value.
Pangolin is enlisted in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and declared “Vulnerable to Critically Endangered” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).