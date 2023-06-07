Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore In Mizoram

Mizoram police seized over 3 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore in Champhai district on Tuesday and arrested two smugglers in connection to it.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Champhai police conducted search operation and laid naka checking at Hnahlan and Tualcheng village areas.
During the operation, the team intercepted and seized 250 soap cases containing 3.02 kg of heroin.
According to an official statement, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 15 crore.
The two apprehended smugglers were identified as Neezam Uddin (48) and Ismail Ali Laskar (27) of Assam's Karimganj district and Hailakandi district respectively.
The police said that the duo was travelling in a pick up van and were caught at the outskirt of Tualcheng village.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered registered at Champhai police station under sections 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act for further investigation on backward and forward linkages.