Woman Held With Drugs Worth Over Rs 10 Crore In Mizoram

In yet another haul, Mizoram police on Monday seized over 5kg of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Aizawl district.

A woman was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Acting on specific inputs, Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team seized 5.204 kg of crystal methamphetamine from the possession of a woman.

The arrested woman has been identified as Maria Lalrotluangi (42). The drugs were seized during a raid at the residence of a relative in Laipuitlang area in Aizawl.

Police have also registered a case under NDPS Act for further investigation on forward and backward linkages.

Recently, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered psychotropic tablets and illegal areca nuts with an estimated value of Rs 7.66 crore in two different operations and apprehended one individual in Mizoram.

Later, the consignment of tablets was handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl, and areca nuts customs department for further legal proceedings.