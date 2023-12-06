ZPM’s CM Candidate Lalduhoma Meets Mizoram Guv; Swearing-in Ceremony on Dec 8

Zoram People's Movement’s (ZPM) Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl on Wednesday and staked claim to form the new government in the state.
The ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Assembly Elections which was held on November 7. Lalduhoma emerged as the clear winner in the Serchhip constituency, securing a significant victory over Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,982 votes.
Speaking to ANI after his meeting with the state Governor, the Mizoram CM elect Lalduhoma said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on December 8 (Friday).
Lalduhoma said, "We spoke about the formation of a new government today. He has appointed me as the new Chief Minister and he asked me to form the new government, which will be done on Friday. Next week we will hold the first session. He has assured full cooperation and we are very honoured by him."
Notably, The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.
Lalduhoma's journey has been defined by his determination to overcome challenges, starting from his role as the head of security for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to his leadership in the ZPM party, which resulted in a significant victory.