Mizoram's Capital Aizawl Linked to National Rail Network via Bairabi–Sairang Line

In a significant milestone for enhancing connectivity in the North-East region, Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, has been integrated into the national railway network through the completion of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line.

Until now, Bairabi in Kolasib district, located near the Assam border, served as the only railhead in the state. The newly constructed line extends to Sairang, a satellite town situated approximately 20 kilometres from Aizawl, effectively bridging the gap between the state capital and the broader Indian Railways network.

A senior official from the Ministry of Railways confirmed that the formal inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line is expected to be held after June 17. A successful trial run was conducted on May 1 by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), marking a historic step forward for the region’s transportation infrastructure.

With this development, Mizoram becomes the fourth state in the North-East to have its capital connected to the national railway network, following Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Previously, railway operations in Mizoram were limited to just 1.5 kilometres inside the state. The Bairabi–Sairang New Line spans 51.38 kilometres and has a revised sanctioned cost of ₹5,021.45 crore.

According to data from the Ministry of Railways, the project has achieved 94.52% physical progress and 97.13% financial completion. The railway line is divided into four segments, with the first section, Bairabi–Hortoki (16.72 km), already commissioned in July 2024. The remaining segments — Hortoki–Kawnpui (9.71 km), Kawnpui–Mualkhang (12.11 km), and Mualkhang–Sairang (12.84 km) — are scheduled to be operational by the end of June.