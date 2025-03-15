Are US & UK Nationals Secretly Training Myanmar Insurgents Through Aizawl?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Aizawl to preside over the handing-over ceremony of the Assam Rifles' operational office. This operational command, currently situated in the heart of Aizawl, will be relocated to Zokhawsang, which is 15 kilometres away. The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Assam from March 14 to 16. At the invitation of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, he was in Aizawl around 2 PM on Saturday, March 15, before returning to Guwahati the same day.

Advertisment

Unexpectedly, the Chief Minister earlier travelled to New Delhi last Wednesday and returned to Aizawl on Thursday. There are speculations that the Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Lalduhoma to provide a personal statement regarding a ceasefire he brokered between two Chin rebel groups from Myanmar in Aizawl on February 26, which he did without the permission of the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the event in Aizawl, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that one of the top priorities of the Narendra Modi government is to promote development in the northeastern states and to establish lasting peace in the region. He stated that the relocation of the Assam Rifles reflects the central government's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the local population. This move is crucial for the development of both Mizoram and Aizawl, a task that has been hindered for the past 35 years due to the local topography and lack of suitable land.

Amit Shah remarked that the relocation decision represents not just a significant action taken by the Narendra Modi government for the benefit of Aizawl's residents but also signifies the central government's responsibility toward the Mizo people. He added that the BJP government at the centre seeks to ensure security, peace, and prosperity in Mizoram, with the Prime Minister personally overseeing development projects in the state.

On October 23, 2024, an agreement was signed between the Mizoram state government and the Assam Rifles (AR) in New Delhi to move the operational battalion of AR from Aizawl City to Zokhawsang by April 30 of this year. However, the 23 Sector Headquarters (the administrative headquarters) of the Assam Rifles will continue to operate in Khatla, along with its DIG residence near the Raj Bhavan. The area that will be vacated following the relocation of the operational command will be designated for public use under the Transferred Land Restricted Use Act of 2022.

The Assam Rifles were established in Aizawl in 1925, the same year the city was founded. They are the oldest paramilitary force in India, originally raised in 1835 as the Cachar Levy Militia and adopting their current name in 1917. Operating under the control of the Indian Army, the Assam Rifles function under the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence, with their personnel recruited from the Indian Army.

The demand to relocate the operational command of the Assam Rifles from Aizawl was first raised by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, led by Laldenga, in 1988, following a violent clash that resulted in the deaths of a dozen people. In February 2019, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh instructed the Assam Rifles to move to a new site at Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. However, the relocation process was delayed due to a lack of basic facilities at Zokhawsang. In April 2023, Amit Shah inaugurated the construction of the new operational command complex of the Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles headquarters in Aizawl City houses two cannons that date back to the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. The Aizawl Fort and the Quarter Guards of the Assam Rifles were established in Aizawl between 1892 and 1897 at the HR Ground.

Residents of the city have voiced their concerns about the operational command being located in the city centre, citing issues related to urban expansion and various inconveniences. Additionally, this issue has become a political topic, particularly for the MNF, which made the transfer of the operational command a focal point in the 2018 and 2023 assembly elections. Tensions have arisen between the central government and the previous MNF administration regarding the Assam Rifles' relocation.

Recently, Mizoram social activist VL Thlamuanpuia wrote to the Union Home Minister about the refugees in the state. He previously met with Mizoram Governor Dr VK Singh to discuss this issue, urging the Governor to bring the matter to the attention of the central government and advocate for policies that prevent cross-border crime while emphasizing the need for stricter border controls. In his letter, Thlamuanpuia highlighted the rising influx of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, expressing concerns over its implications for national security, demographic changes in the state, and the strain on local resources.

India has always treated its neighbouring refugees based on humanitarian values. In this letter, the government was requested to immediately intervene to protect the interests of Indian citizens, defend national security, and maintain law and order in the border states. In fact, due to the internal civil war going on in Myanmar, uncontrolled and unverified Myanmar citizens are entering Mizoram. Thlamuanpuia wrote that the entry of foreigners into India across the border is increasing the challenges and potential security risks to border security. Due to the increase in incidents of cross-border crimes, activities like human trafficking, the illegal trade of narcotics and psychotropic substances, and the trade of explosive materials are posing a serious threat to public safety and national security in the state. Apart from this, the attention of the central government has been drawn through the letter that fake documents are being used on a large scale by illegal immigrants.

Thlamuanpuia has appealed to the Centre to implement a strong authentication system to check and prevent fake Indian identity documents, intensive monitoring, and stringent legal mechanisms to prevent illegal smuggling across the border. Through his letter, the social activist urged the Union Home Minister to take a systematic and controlled policy and measures to prevent illegal infiltration by strengthening security on the Myanmar border, checking refugees, and documenting authentication and management.

On March 10, Chief Minister Lalduhoma told the Assembly that US and UK citizens come and go through Mizoram to train insurgents in Myanmar. Lalduhoma said that about 2,000 foreigners had come to Aizawl between June and December last year. Most of them were US and UK citizens who were never seen on the streets and roads of Aizawl, and it is suspected that they aimed to go to Myanmar.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, the presence of US and Chinese personnel in Myanmar has led to an unexpected increase in sensitive activities on the Indo-Myanmar border. Recently, the US ambassador also suddenly came to Aizawl without prior information. The Union Home Ministry recently re-imposed the Protected Area Regime in Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland bordering Myanmar. Lengpui Airport in Aizawl is the only airport in the northeastern border states that is controlled by the Mizoram state government instead of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The central government has increased surveillance on the Indo-Myanmar border area and is closely watching the situation developing on the Indo-Myanmar border.

About the Author

Dr Suwa Lal Jangu, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Mizoram University, Aizawl

Also Read: How Zelenskyy Won Global Admiration