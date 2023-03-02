M'laya Poll Results: Sigh of Relief for CM Sangma as NPP on Verge to Conquer

Amid the counting of votes for the assembly elections in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday thanked the people of the state for voting for the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

“I want to thank the people of the state for voting for our party. We are very grateful to him. We are definitely short of some numbers, and will wait for the final results before deciding how to proceed," he told the media here.

The NPP is currently far ahead of other major parties including the opposition Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

It has emerged as the single largest party in the state winning 16 seats out of 59 seats so far while leading with 9 seats.