Monsoon Withdraws from Northeast; Light Rain Likely in Isolated Areas

The Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from the remaining parts of the northeastern states, according to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Currently, several upper-air cyclonic circulations are being monitored in and around the region:

A cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

Another over North Gangetic West Bengal now lies over West Bengal and Jharkhand between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Cyclonic activity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km and over South Assam at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Weather observations from the past 24 hours indicate:

Light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Light rain in isolated pockets of Nagaland and Manipur.

Dry weather prevailed over Assam and Tripura.

Daytime temperatures rose appreciably over Assam and Mizoram, while night temperatures increased significantly over Nagaland. Across other northeastern states, temperatures remained largely normal.

Forecast (Next 5 Days):

Manipur and Mizoram: Light rain in isolated places is very likely.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura: Dry weather is expected, with no large change in maximum temperatures.

No weather warnings have been issued by the IMD.

Also Read: Rain Lashes Parts of Northeast; Mizoram Records Heaviest Showers at 13 cm