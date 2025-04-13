More Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Northeast in Coming Days

Guwahati is expected to witness partly cloudy skies throughout April 13, 2025, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during the morning, late evening, and early morning hours. The afternoon is expected to remain partly cloudy. The weather outlook for the next six days indicates generally cloudy skies with chances of rain or thundershowers each day, gradually increasing to rain or thunderstorms on April 18 and 19.

In terms of recorded weather, Guwahati observed a maximum temperature of 34.0°C yesterday, which was 2.1°C above normal, and a minimum of 19.5°C today, slightly below normal by 0.6°C. The city recorded 27.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily rainfall of the season so far. However, cumulative seasonal rainfall in Guwahati stands at 59.8 mm, which is 47% below the normal of 113.8 mm for this period. Annual rainfall to date is also significantly below normal, with a 53% deficit.

At the regional level, a cyclonic circulation lies over South Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level, while a western disturbance and multiple troughs continue to influence the weather in the Northeast. As a result, moderate rain is very likely over many parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, with light to moderate rainfall over parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next few days.

Warnings have been issued for April 13, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 km/h at isolated places in Assam. Residents are advised to stay updated through official IMD channels and apps like Mausam, Meghdoot, and Damini for location-specific forecasts and alerts.