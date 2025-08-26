Nagaland Makes ILP Mandatory for Visitors from Assam Starting Sept 1

At least 11 Village Councils in Nagaland have jointly announced that people visiting the state from the Assam side will now be required to obtain prior written permission from the concerned village authority before entering their jurisdiction, along with a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP).

The decision was taken during a meeting held on August 23 at the residence of the Head GB of Roni Old Village. The councils representing Suphayan, Roni Old, Roni New, Lio-Wokha New, Pangtong, Khumchoyan, Longjung, Hayiyan, Yenchu, Serika, and Tongti under Bhandari Sub-Division resolved to enforce a set of rules and prohibitions effective from September 1, 2025.

According to the public notice, the restrictions are being imposed due to repeated incidents of conflict and disturbances allegedly caused by outsiders. The new regulations cover a wide range of activities including a complete ban on alcohol, drugs, gambling, immoral practices, hunting, fishing, and even free cattle grazing. Unauthorized collection of forest resources such as firewood, bamboo, and fruits has also been strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the notice states that carrying firearms or engaging in smuggling activities within the jurisdiction of the councils will invite stern action. Public disturbances in the name of picnics or large gatherings for photography without prior approval have also been banned.

Violators of these rules will face heavy penalties, with fines up to ₹50,000 as deemed appropriate by the 11 Village Councils.

Copies of the resolution have been forwarded to administrative and security authorities, including the Border Magistrates of Merapani (Nagaland) and Golaghat (Assam), police stations in Bhandari and Merapani, and multiple CRPF commanders stationed in the border areas. The notice has also been circulated to several regional student bodies, youth associations, and adjoining village councils.