Nagaland: NPF Seeks Broad-Based Consultation on Urban Body Polls

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has asked for a broad-based consultation on urban body polls.

The NPF on Saturday stated that a broad-based consultation, especially on taxation on land and properties, is required with all the stakeholders prior to holding the civic body elections in Nagaland.

It said the municipal and town council elections, notified by the government on March 9, may be kept on hold till such time a consensus is arrived at.

The NPF through a press release expressed serious concern over the ongoing tussle between the various organizations, civil societies and the present government over the conduct of elections to the urban local bodies.

The party said it does not want the same story of 2017 to be repeated head-on to the burning down of the government offices in Kohima, vandalisation of the private residents of the candidates, ex-communication of some of the candidates from their respective localities and loss of two precious lives in the run-up to the ULB elections with 33 percent reservation of seats for women.

It further said, “Hence, the government of the day ought to think twice before rushing to conduct the election.”

“The new proposal of the government for reservation of chairperson’s posts in the ULBs for women is devoid of logic,” it added.