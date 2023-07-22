Nagaland Police to Introduce Improved Traffic Control System in Dimapur

Dimapur in Nagaland, is set to witness a major upgrade in its traffic management system as the Nagaland police, in collaboration with the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), announces the introduction of an improvised traffic control system (ITCS) at two crucial junctions – Nagarjan Police Point and Holy Cross Police Point.
In a recent press release, the Dimapur Police PRO and DCP (crime) confirmed that the installation of traffic lights at these intersections is nearing completion, and the system will soon become operational. This commendable initiative has been spearheaded by the proactive efforts of Dimapur Commissioner of Police, Kevithuto Sophie, who aims to enhance road safety and improve traffic flow in the city.
The release emphasized the significance of traffic rules and regulations in ensuring the smooth movement of motor vehicles and the safety of all road users.
While these rules are typically associated with drivers, they are equally crucial for pedestrians and other road users. A comprehensive understanding of traffic signs, signals, and road markings is emphasized as essential for drivers and road users to minimize accidents and establish an organized traffic system in Dimapur.
Addressing certain specific situations, the police clarified that on certain by-lane thoroughfares, vehicles may continue to move along specific routes even when a red signal (stop signal) is displayed, unless directed otherwise by traffic police.
For instance, vehicles traveling from Dhobinallah towards City Tower, vehicles moving from City Tower towards Nyamo Lotha Road, and vehicles heading from Nyamo Lotha Road towards Dhobinallah are allowed to continue plying despite a red signal at Holy Cross Police Point.
Similarly, vehicles coming from Nagarjan Road towards CP Office Road/Railway Station Road, vehicles from CP Office Road/Railway Station Road towards Super Market Road, and vehicles traveling from Super Market Road towards Nagarjan Road can also proceed even if a stop signal is displayed.
The introduction of the ITCS marks a significant step towards effective traffic management in Dimapur, and the Dimapur traffic police earnestly seek the cooperation and support of all residents to ensure the system's success. The release emphasizes that compliance with traffic rules not only ensures a seamless flow of traffic but also eases the burden on traffic police personnel.