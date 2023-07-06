Nagaland: Negotiations Between ENPO, Centre On The Verge Of Conclusion

A delegation representing the Government of Nagaland led by Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio with the entire Cabinet including the Speaker, the two MPs and the Chief Secretary and the Subordinate officials, met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the concerned Central officials over a span of two days in New Delhi on July 4 and 5.
In a statement, Government Spokesman, Minister K G Kenye stated that as far as the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) issue is concerned, it has been ascertained that negotiations are on the verge of conclusion and the stage for preparation of the concept is on the anvil.
“This period will outline the Road-Map defining the Ultimate Status and Structure of the new Entity. It will henceforth be tripartite and include the state Government for all purposes and at every stage in the approach to find a detail and final tripartite Agreement,” the statement said clearing the air of all doubts and misconceptions.
According to Kenye, the delegation appraised the Union Home Minister on the resentment and apprehensions surrounding the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code and the serious repercussions it would have especially in the context of Nagaland which is a Christian State and where the Article 371(A) of the Constitution guarantees our Religious practices against all Central Laws.
Responding to this, the Union Home Minister, in no uncertain terms assured the delegation that the Centre is actively considering for exemption of Christians and some Tribal Areas from the purview of the 22nd Law Commissions exercise.
This came as a great relief as it will avert major upheavals. The Delegation expressed its deepest appreciation and gratitude on behalf of all Christians, Kenye said.
On the Naga Political Dialogue and the peace talks which have remained elusive, the delegation requested that it must be resolved and settled at the earliest since it has been dragging on for an unreasonable period of time and the people cannot condon this uncertainty any longer.
On the request not to make this a bottleneck for developmental works in the state, the Union Minister of Home assured that all major proposals of the PDA Government pending with the Centre would be cleared very soon.