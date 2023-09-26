Nagaland to Get Its First 5-Star Hotels | Deets Here

In a historic turn of events, Hotel Polo Towers Group partnered with the Department of Tourism, Nagaland announced a milestone agreement to supercharge tourism growth by bringing in first 5-star properties in the state.
The agreement encompasses the development of a 5-star hotel with a mall in Dimapur and a 5-star hotel in Kohima. The projects include over 200 extravagant rooms across both hotels.
The approximate direct and indirect investment in these projects is estimated to Rs 150 crores.
Both projects will be released under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will operate on a Design, Build, Maintain, Operate, Manage, and Transfer (DBMOMT) basis.
The Dimapur facility will feature top-of-the-line accommodations, multiple dining venues, entertainment centers, and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination. The Kohima project will focus on providing an unparalleled 'luxury hotel experience to serve both business and leisure travellers. These landmark projects are set to elevate the tourism and economic landscape of Nagaland.
The expected timeline for the completion of the project is 3 to 4 years.
Speaking on the agreement Mr. Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Hotel Polo Towers Group, said, "It's an honor to partner with the Tourism Department of the Government of Nagaland. These initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and local economic growth. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast.”
Keduosie-ϋ M.Rio, Director of Tourism Department, Government of Nagaland, stated, "This agreement is a cornerstone in the path to advance Nagaland's tourism sector. We are excited to work closely with the Hotel Polo Towers Group as they have deep experience in hospitality in the north east. We look forward to extending all support to bring these ambitious projects to fruition."
Being the largest Hospitality Group in the Northeast, Hotel Polo Towers Group has a strong presence in the Region with a reputation of creating and nurturing destinations. Hotel Polo Towers Group is renowned for setting high standards in hospitality, delivering exceptional service, and enriching guest experiences. The Group currently has 9 operational hotels and 5 Hotels in development.
The Tourism Department and Hotel Polo Towers Group are thankful to Shri. Neiphiu Rio, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Nagaland and Shri Temjen Imna Along, Hon'ble Minister Tourism & Higher Education, Nagaland for their immense wisdom and valuable initiative for setting up of a 5 Star Hotel in the state.