Nagaland to Get Its First 5-Star Hotels | Deets Here

The expected timeline for the completion of the project is 3 to 4 years.

Speaking on the agreement Mr. Deval Tibrewalla, CEO and Director of Hotel Polo Towers Group, said, "It's an honor to partner with the Tourism Department of the Government of Nagaland. These initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and local economic growth. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast.”