Four Districts in Nagaland Plunges Into Darkness; Power Dept Issues Statement

Amid the scorching heat, four districts in Nagaland have plunged into darkness since Friday evening after a major breakdown in one of the grids in Dimapur causing widespread power outage for hours.
According to reports, the major districts affected by the power outage are Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, and Peren.
Following the blackout, the power department in a press release stated, “…at 18:30hrs of 15.09.2023 a disturbance occurred in 132/6/33kV Nagarjan sub-station and both the 132kV D/C main incomer got isolated from the interstate sub-station, subsequent attempts were made by the officers and staff of the department to restore power but the disturbance persisted and Nagarjan sub-station went blacked out at 19:05hrs which has affected power supply to the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland & Peren. On further investigation and diagnostic testing, a transformer relay maloperation was detected and isolated from the circuit. Nagarjan sub-station was normalized and power supply restoration was initiated at 23:08 hrs of 15.09.2023 and fully restored at 00:40 hrs of 16.09.2023.”
“A follow up testing and rectification work was done on 16.09.2023 where the 132/33kV 100MVA transformer was put under shutdown for two (2) hours from 11:00 hrs to 13:05 hrs,” it added.
However, though power supply has been restored in a few parts of these districts, many locals have alleged that their cities are still plunging into darkness for several hours.