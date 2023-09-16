Four Districts in Nagaland Plunges Into Darkness; Power Dept Issues Statement

Following the blackout, the power department in a press release stated, “…at 18:30hrs of 15.09.2023 a disturbance occurred in 132/6/33kV Nagarjan sub-station and both the 132kV D/C main incomer got isolated from the interstate sub-station, subsequent attempts were made by the officers and staff of the department to restore power but the disturbance persisted and Nagarjan sub-station went blacked out at 19:05hrs which has affected power supply to the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland & Peren. On further investigation and diagnostic testing, a transformer relay maloperation was detected and isolated from the circuit. Nagarjan sub-station was normalized and power supply restoration was initiated at 23:08 hrs of 15.09.2023 and fully restored at 00:40 hrs of 16.09.2023.”