3 NSCN (K-Nikki) Cadres Apprehended in Nagaland; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Three active cadres of the NSCN (K-Nikki) were apprehended in Nagaland and arms and ammunition was seized from their possession, reports said on Friday.
According to reports, the cadres were nabbed in an operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on September 27 (Wednesday).
Three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores were reportedly recovered from the possession of the apprehended cadres.
NSCN (K-Nikki) cadres were involved in several anti-social activities including extortion, sources said.
