8 Festivals of Nagaland that you must witness at least once

8. Tuluni

The Sumi tribe in Nagaland celebrates the Tuluni festival for three days during the month of July. The purpose of this festival is to promote unity among the community and make young couples feel welcome. To start the celebration, locals exchange gifts, and families prepare and share delicious meals to strengthen their bonds.

The festival primarily commemorates the bountiful harvest of crops, which is a significant event for the Sumi tribe. Through their celebrations, they express gratitude for the abundant blessings of nature and create an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.