Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Nagaland

Triple Waterfalls

Triple Falls, found specifically in the charming Seithekima Village of Nagaland, is one of the most beautiful places in the state. These three sparkling streams tumble down from an impressive height of 280 feet, creating a breathtaking view as they converge into a natural pool. The Nagaland tourism department does an excellent job maintaining the falls and their surroundings, adorning them with lovely flora. Not only is Triple Falls a sight to behold, but it also offers an exciting trekking experience. It's no wonder that this attraction is considered one of the top places to visit in Dimapur.

If you decide to spend a day at Triple Falls, you can plan an excursion tour to nearby places that will undoubtedly captivate you. The Rangapahar Reserve Forest is a must-see, where you can observe a variety of animals in their natural habitat. For history enthusiasts, the Kachari Ruins is an excellent destination. Additionally, there are plenty of other interesting sights in North East India, such as the Shiva Temple, the Zoological Park, local restaurants, Diezephe Village, and several bustling markets.

To reach Triple Falls, a private cab is the most convenient means of transportation. You can take state transport buses to reach Dimapur, and then hire an auto-rickshaw to get to the falls. The ideal time to visit Triple Falls is between October and June when the temperatures are mild, and the weather is pleasant. However, the best time to visit is before March when the area receives little to no rainfall.