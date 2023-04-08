8 Stunning Traditional Dresses of Nagaland

Kilt

The Kilt dress is one of Nagaland's most renowned garments, cherished by locals and revered across the region. This essential dress follows strict guidelines and is steeped in history and tradition. Though resembling a shawl, the Kilt is, in fact, a working dress typically worn in black, hence its name. Intricately crafted with cowries, this dress requires a specialized technique where the shells are first rubbed with flat stones to optimize their bonding with the fabric.

Moreover, the man who wears a Kilt must be the one to knit it; no one else, not even his mother or wife, is allowed to do so. Many believe that having someone else weave the Kilt will bring misfortune to the family. The cowries that adorn the dress are emblematic of success, as well as love and war, and hold significant historical and cultural significance.