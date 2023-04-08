Nagaland boasts a wealth of cultural treasures, diverse flora and fauna, and myriad other allures. It was once an offbeat destination, but it has recently gained significant attention and has become a popular haunt for all types of travelers. Whether you're a nature enthusiast or thrill-seeker, there's something here that will strike your fancy. And while you're here, don't miss the chance to don traditional Nagaland garb, as these garments are nothing short of alluring. From the kilt dress to the dazzling attire worn during Nagaland's festive celebrations, each is distinctively charming and brimming with its own unique allure. Here are the 8 stunning traditional dresses of Nagaland.
Alungstu is a prominent traditional dress of Nagaland that remains highly popular to this day. Reserved for the affluent members of society, this attire for men epitomizes success and prosperity. With a multitude of styles, designs, and colors, Alungstu has undergone considerable evolution over time.
Typically dyed in shades of red or yellow, Alungstu features numerous floral motifs that convey the wearer's joy and good fortune. Considered a "happiness-inducing" outfit in Nagaland, those who don this dress are often greeted with smiles and admiration as they traverse the streets.
The Kilt dress is one of Nagaland's most renowned garments, cherished by locals and revered across the region. This essential dress follows strict guidelines and is steeped in history and tradition. Though resembling a shawl, the Kilt is, in fact, a working dress typically worn in black, hence its name. Intricately crafted with cowries, this dress requires a specialized technique where the shells are first rubbed with flat stones to optimize their bonding with the fabric.
Moreover, the man who wears a Kilt must be the one to knit it; no one else, not even his mother or wife, is allowed to do so. Many believe that having someone else weave the Kilt will bring misfortune to the family. The cowries that adorn the dress are emblematic of success, as well as love and war, and hold significant historical and cultural significance.
Azu Jangup Su is a striking skirt worn by women, particularly during festive occasions in Nagaland. It boasts a long, straight cut and is adorned with colorful striped boxes, with red and yellow being the most common hues.
The skirt can be paired with a top of the wearer's choosing, although it is typically black, along with traditional bangles, a necklace, and headgear. The entire ensemble elevates the wearer's beauty to new heights.
Moyer Tusk is a classic Nagaland dress for women that has undergone several modifications over the years, but its original form was dyed in dark blue. The cloth is marked by zigzag bands on the edges, while the rest of the fabric remains unadorned. Worn with elaborate jewelry, this dress exudes timeless elegance.
Mechala is a marvelous cloth wrapped around the shawl and skirt of Nagame women, making it a must-have in their traditional attire. With no prescribed style, design, or color scheme, there are a myriad of variations to choose from, adding to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Nagaland.
Neikhro is a customary skirt worn by women in Nagaland, and is considered an equivalent to the petticoat. This attire is widely popular and often worn to complete a traditional look. While it shares some similarities with the traditional dress of Manipur, it is distinctly unique with its own pattern and color combination.
Tsungkotepsu is a warm shawl with roots in the AO warrior culture, originally crafted and worn by them during colder seasons to fight in wars. It is adorned with intricate designs of animals like cocks, tigers, Mithuns, elephants, spears, and even human heads, each symbolizing different meanings. Tigers represent the wearer's hunting abilities, while Mithuns represent wealth. The shawl is highly attractive and people love to flaunt it
The Angami tribe of Goa is renowned for its traditional dresses, and one of the most popular pieces of their attire is the Lohe. This shawl is worn by both men and women throughout the year and is available in different fabrics to cater to different seasons. The Lohe is recognizable by the band of different colors on a solid background.