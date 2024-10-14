Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN (KYA) Cadre in Nagaland, Arms Seized

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Nagaland Police, successfully apprehended a cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) in Mon town, Nagaland, on October 12.
Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of cadres in the area, the security forces established a mobile vehicle check post.
The Assam Rifles announced the successful apprehension of a cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KYA) in Nagaland via X (formerly Twitter).
They wrote, "ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS A CADRE OF NSCN (KYA) IN NAGALAND Acting on specific intelligence of movement of cadres in Mon town, Nagaland, #AssamRifles alongwith Nagaland Police jointly established a mobile vehicle check post on 12 Oct 2024. During the checking of vehicles, the troops checked an Alto car, a cadre of NSCN (KYA) was apprehended along with two individuals along with one 7.65mm Pistol, ammunition and extortion related slips and documents. The apprehended individuals have been handed over to Nagaland Police."
During routine checks, an Alto car was intercepted, leading to the apprehension of the NSCN (KYA) cadre, along with two accomplices.
Authorities recovered a 7.65mm pistol, ammunition, and several extortion-related slips and documents from the vehicle.
Following the operation, the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation.