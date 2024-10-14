Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN (KYA) Cadre in Nagaland, Arms Seized

They wrote, "ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS A CADRE OF NSCN (KYA) IN NAGALAND Acting on specific intelligence of movement of cadres in Mon town, Nagaland, #AssamRifles alongwith Nagaland Police jointly established a mobile vehicle check post on 12 Oct 2024. During the checking of vehicles, the troops checked an Alto car, a cadre of NSCN (KYA) was apprehended along with two individuals along with one 7.65mm Pistol, ammunition and extortion related slips and documents. The apprehended individuals have been handed over to Nagaland Police."