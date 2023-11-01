Bangladesh Air Force Delegation Visits Dimapur To Commemorate Liberation War Bonds

A 20-member delegation from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) recently visited Dimapur, India, to commemorate India's significant contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War.
The Indian Air Force welcomed this delegation, and officers and personnel from the Indian Air Force, including those associated with the Dornier and Mi17-V5 Squadrons, engaged with their counterparts from the Bangladesh Air Force.
The historical connection between Kilo Flight and the formation of the Bangladesh Air Force on September 28, 1971, at Dimapur was highlighted during this visit.
The visit by the Bangladesh Air Force personnel to Dimapur exemplifies the strong camaraderie and deep ties between the two nations' Air Forces.
In a separate announcement, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force emphasized the historical connections and interactions between the Indian Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force. It underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries' Air Forces.
Earlier in September, the 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade (JWG) took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where India and Bangladesh discussed various bilateral issues. These discussions encompassed the removal of port restrictions, preparations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), harmonization of standards, mutual recognition of standards, supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh, development of road and rail infrastructure, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, and the strengthening of infrastructure at Land Customs Stations/Integrated Check Posts, among other matters.
The Joint Working Group on Trade meetings are held annually to address essential trade-related issues and explore opportunities for economic and technical collaboration.
Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing economic engagement, regional cooperation, and sustainable development, expressing optimism for the future of their trade relations.
In an effort to facilitate trade, India allowed exports from Bangladesh to India via rail in closed containers with customs clearance facilities at any Inland Container Depot (ICD).
Additionally, Bangladesh reported the successful commencement of an agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Port (ACMP) and the expansion of goods traded through various Land Customs Stations (LCSs).