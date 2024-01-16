Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Naga HOHO Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Intervention on Unfulfilled 2015 Agreement

As the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' organized by Congress entered Kohima in Nagaland on Monday, Jairam Ramesh, a prominent Congress leader, reported that a delegation from the Naga HOHO, representing Naga organizations across various states, met with Rahul Gandhi.
The delegation handed over a memorandum urging the implementation of the 2015 Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM.
Naga HOHO, serving as the apex body for decision-making within the Naga community, voiced concerns about the lack of progress in implementing the Framework Agreement. Ramesh shared the development on 'X,' stating that the agreement, hailed as a breakthrough by the Prime Minister in 2015, remains unimplemented even after nearly nine years.
Ramesh criticized the BJP-led central government, claiming that the Framework Agreement was another headline-grabbing initiative by the Prime Minister, with the details of the agreement still undisclosed.
The Naga HOHO delegation requested Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament, emphasizing the absence of consultations with other political parties, including the Indian National Congress, before signing the agreement.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Nagaland on Monday, covering over 6,700 kilometers across 110 districts over 67 days. The yatra was flagged off by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Thoubal, Manipur.
The leaders and party workers observed a silent tribute to those who lost their lives in the state's recent violence. Rahul Gandhi explained that the yatra aims to address the prevailing injustice in various forms – social, political, and economic – in the country.