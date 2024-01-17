Iran Claims Strikes on Militant Bases in Pakistan With Drones, Missiles

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed responsibility for striking and demolishing two bases affiliated with the Jaish ul-Adl terror group based in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
The targeted bases, located in the Kuhe Sabz area, were reported to be among the largest operated by the terror group. Iranian state media, including the state-run Mehr news agency, reported that the destruction was carried out using a combination of missiles and drones, though specific details were not provided.
Pakistani military and government officials have neither confirmed nor denied Iran's reported strikes on Jaish ul-Adl. The Jaish ul-Adl group has a history of launching attacks on Iranian security forces in the border region shared with Pakistan, as previously reported by Reuters.
In a separate development, the IRGC announced that it had attacked what it referred to as the "espionage headquarters" of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. This revelation emerged late on Monday, with the elite force claiming additional strikes against the Islamic State terror group in Syria.
The IRGC indicated that its operations extended beyond the aforementioned regions, with strikes reported northeast of Kurdistan's capital Erbil, targeting a residential area near the US consulate. The elite force also claimed to have launched attacks against entities it deemed "perpetrators of terrorist operations" within Iran, including the Islamic State.
Notably, no US facilities were reportedly impacted by these missile strikes, according to statements from two US officials cited by Reuters.
These military actions come amid heightened concerns about the escalating conflict that has engulfed the Middle East since the commencement of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas on October 7 of the previous year.
Iran, a supporter of Hamas in its conflict with Israel, has accused the US of endorsing what it characterizes as Israeli war crimes in Gaza. The US, while expressing support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, has raised concerns about the civilian casualties among the Palestinian population.
The situation is further complicated by the involvement of Iran's allies in the conflict, extending from Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq to Yemen.