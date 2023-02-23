BJP-NDPP Alliance Will Create History in Nagaland Polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that women candidates will win in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance will create history in the state.

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state, Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed people to vote for BJP-NDPP alliance candidates to help maintain the current growth momentum in the state.

CM Sarma said that the ruling alliance under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is keen that women legislators also play a key role in the development journey of the state as legislators.

"So many years have gone by, but till today we do not have a woman legislator in the Nagaland Assembly. However, this time a historical decision has been taken. Time has come where we not only talk of gender equality and women empowerment but give responsibility to our women legislators to lead the destiny of the state in the days to come," Sarma said.

CM Sarma said that history will be created on March 2, the result day, and people will vote for the ruling alliance to make Nagaland a strong state.