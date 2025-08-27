Border Peace at Risk: Will Assam Respond to Nagaland’s Move?

Fresh unrest has gripped the Assam-Nagaland border region after 11 Village Councils under Bhandari Sub-Division of Nagaland issued a controversial notice restricting Assamese people’s entry and activities in their villages.

The notification, issued on August 23, 2025 following a meeting at the residence of Head GB Roni Old Village, includes councils from Suphayan, Roni Old, Roni New, Lio-Wokha New, Pangtolg, Khumchoyan, Longiung, Hayiyan, Yenchu, Serika, and Tongti.

According to the councils, the decision was taken “in the interest of maintaining peace and order” due to repeated instances of conflict and disturbances allegedly caused by outsiders. The new rules will come into effect from September 1, 2025, though locals in Merapani alleged Assamese residents are already being prevented from entering Nagaland.

Key Restrictions in the Notice

The 11 councils have outlined several prohibitions:

Alcohol, Drugs & Intoxicants: Completely banned.

Entry Regulations: Visitors must have prior written permission from the Village Council and carry a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Gambling & Immoral Activities: All forms are prohibited.

Hunting & Fishing: Not allowed.

Cattle & Goat Grazing: Free grazing strictly prohibited.

Collection of Resources: Firewood, bamboo, fruits, and other vegetation cannot be collected without permission.

Firearms & Smuggling: Carrying firearms or drugs is banned.

Unlawful Gatherings: Picnics, unauthorized photography, or any activity causing tension is forbidden.

Penalty Clause: Violators face action including fines up to ₹50,000, as decided by the Village Councils.

Copies of the notice have been forwarded to Border Magistrates of Merapani (Nagaland) and Golaghat (Assam), police stations, CRPF sector commanders, and adjoining Village Councils.

Assam Reacts Strongly

The announcement has triggered a fierce backlash in Assam.

• All Assam Scheduled Caste Students’ Union and Jatiya Sangrami Sena condemned the move, calling it unconstitutional. They alleged that the government has “completely failed” to ensure security for Assamese residents in border areas.

• They also demanded that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system be enforced in Assam itself to safeguard Assamese interests.

The Ahom Sena too voiced strong opposition, warning that unless the Nagaland councils withdraw the notice, Nagas and Arunachalees doing business in Assam would be identified and expelled.

Ahom Sena leader Ayush Anjan Gogoi appealed to the Nagas to remain restrained to preserve the long-standing hill–valley harmony but cautioned, “If not restrained, those Nagas doing business in Assam will be identified and driven out.”

Student and Youth Protests

Meanwhile, the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) reacted immediately, condemning the restrictions and staging protests in Golaghat's Merapani. AJYCP leader Nikunja Medhi asserted that the rules were an assault on Assamese rights and would not be tolerated.

Locals say even before the September 1 deadline, Assamese villagers are being blocked from cutting firewood, fishing, hunting, and entering nearby Nagaland villages. The development has heightened fear and anger among border residents.

Demand for Government Intervention

Community leaders and organizations have urged both the Assam and Nagaland governments, along with central security forces, to intervene immediately to defuse the situation. They accused the administration of ignoring long-standing tensions in border areas.

The joint notice from Nagaland’s 11 village councils has once again reopened old wounds and raised the specter of confrontation between neighboring communities.

