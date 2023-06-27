Centre Proposes Autonomous Council for 6 Eastern Nagaland districts

The Centre has proposed granting autonomous territorial powers to six eastern districts of Nagaland, which would be governed by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO), to resolve their ongoing demand to form a separate state, a Hindustan Times report stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government has proposed creation of an autonomous council called Frontier Naga territory. It will consist of 49 constituencies with 40 elected members and nine nominees, ENPO office bearers quoted by HT said, on condition of anonymity.

According to report, a meeting regarding the Eastern Nagaland autonomous council is scheduled to take place in Kohima on June 30. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief ministers Y. Patton and T.R. Zeliang, speaker Sharingain Longkumer, all cabinet ministers, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs representing the state, the chief secretary and other senior officials of the state government, among others are expected to attend the meeting.

The six districts of ENPO are Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak. These districts are home to seven Naga tribes: Konyak, Khiamniungan, Chang, Sangtam, Tikhir, Phom and Yimkhiung.

Out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland, the region currently has 20 assembly seats.

The ENPO’s demand for a separate state gained momentum last year and the organisation threatened to boycott elections in the state. However, ahead of the February assembly polls, the Union government proposed an autonomous council for the eastern districts.

The demand for a separate state, Frontier Nagaland, has been ongoing since 2010.