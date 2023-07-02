CNTC Urges 22nd Law Commission To Uphold Idea Of India Based On Unity In Diversity

It further stated that when the 21st Law Commission was referred by Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016 to ‘examine matters in relation to Uniform Civil Code,’ it had brought out a ‘Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law’ on August 31, 2018, wherein as per Para 1.26, it has stated that, “Article 371A contemplates a different treatment to the part of Nagaland in view of the difference between the needs of the social conditions in Nagaland and the various stages of development in different parts of the country.”